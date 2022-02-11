Japan Asks Nationals To Leave Ukraine Amid Surging Fears Of Russian Invasion

Japan's foreign ministry on Friday, February 11, issued advisory asking Japanese citizens residing in Ukraine to leave the country with immediate effect, Kyodo news reported. The ministry has increased its travel warning for Ukraine to the highest level, advising all Japanese citizens to leave the country and avoid travelling there "regardless of purposes."

The recent initiation of a joint military drill between Russia-Belarus, which shares the long border with Ukraine, as well as a fresh batch of Russian military vessels sighted in the Black Sea, were noted in the statement, the media agency reported.

"There is an increasing possibility that the situation could rapidly deteriorate," the Japan's foreign ministry warned in a statement.

Near the Ukrainian border, Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops, stoking fears of war. An invasion might happen at any time, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On the other hand, Moscow has time and again denied any such invasion plans. According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, there are roughly 150 Japanese citizens residing in Ukraine.

US ordered all Americans in Ukraine to evacuate the country immediately

Moreover, due to escalating Russian military threats, US President Joe Biden has ordered all American citizens still in Ukraine to evacuate the country immediately. Biden has stated that if Russia invades Ukraine, he will not send soldiers to rescue Americans. Further, after nine hours of discussions with French and German officials that aimed at ending the separatist crisis in eastern Ukraine, Russia and Ukraine reported late Thursday that they had failed to reach any agreement.

Amid disagreements, Ukrainian envoy Andriy Yermak stated that there is a will to continue and a want to discuss. The current tensions are the result of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's southern Crimea peninsula eight years ago. Since then, Ukraine's military has been fighting Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, close to Russia's borders. Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that he hoped strong deterrence and patient diplomacy could help resolve the crisis, but that the stakes were extremely high.

Meanwhile, apart from Japan, South Korea too issued a travel ban for its nationals asking them to refrain from travelling to any parts of the country and urging the ones staying there to evacuate with immediate effect, citing looming tensions in the region.

