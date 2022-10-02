In view of China's growing ambitions, the defence ministers of the United States, Australia, and Japan agreed on Saturday to boost military cooperation. During their discussion in Hawaii, the minister also "strongly condemned" China's ballistic missile launched across the Taiwan Strait in August.

"We will continue to strengthen trilateral cooperation to contribute to the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

Japan, Australia and US condemn China's August drills near Taiwan

"We are deeply concerned by China's increasingly aggressive and bullying behaviour in the Taiwan Strait, and elsewhere in the region," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said as he welcomed his counterparts from Australia and Japan to the US military headquarters for the Pacific region.

"Our interest lies in the upholding of the global rules-based order. But we see that order under pressure in the Indo-Pacific as well, as China is seeking to shape the world around it in a way that we've not seen before," said the Australian minister, Richard Marles. "The region and the world face a growing challenge from autocratic countries attempting to change the status quo through threats, coercion, provocative military activities, and even naked aggression," he said.

Austin and Marles discussed ways to strengthen deterrence and security in the Indo-Pacific. "We talked about enhancing our interoperability and expanding our operations and advancing our ongoing posture and force posture initiatives," said Austin. Also, they discussed Australia, the UK, and the US for Australia to acquire nuclear submarine technology and for the three nations to cooperate on other advanced technologies.

China held military drills after Pelosi visited Taiwan

Earlier, China had conducted large-scale military drills after Pelosi visited Taiwan, which China believes is against its "one-China policy." During the visit, Pelosi announced that the US will show unwavering support for Taiwan. Last week, US Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to Japan and South Korea and said the United States would act without fear or hesitation throughout Asia, including the Taiwan Strait.

