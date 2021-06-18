Japan Authorities Shoot & Kill Brown Bear That Rampaged After Getting Lost In Sapporo

Authorities on Friday shot down a wild brown bear that had been wandering around the streets in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo and had injured four people, including a soldier. The bear had gone on a rampage, stopping traffic at the airport, and later entering into Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Okadama. At the time it was shot, the wild animal had encroached the residential area, and was spotted crossing a busy road, stopping the cars, according to visuals aired by the Japanese broadcasters.

The bear had caused panic at the military barrack prompting troops to disperse, and had also spread terror among the local residents. According to several reports, the Japanese government had to ground all incoming and outgoing flights in the city that operates a small regional airport due to the lurking bear.

“A total of four people, including one Self-Defense Forces member, have been attacked and injured by the brown bear. We express our sincere sympathy to them,” government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said. “Officials from Sapporo City, the Hokkaido police, a local hunting association, and other concerned agencies have arrived at the scene. They are coordinating efforts to capture the brown bear, or if deemed necessary, exterminate it,” he added.

City prepared to host Tokyo Olympics’ marathon

The incident occurred as the city prepared to host the Tokyo Olympics’ marathon and racewalking events. The Hokkaido prefectural police started a frantic search for the wild bear after it got summoned on an emergency call. The prowling bear had injured a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 40s before attacking a soldier, the police said in a statement, cited by The Associated Press. Meanwhile, the Asahi newspaper reported that the wounded man was in his 40s and he suffered serious injuries to his chest, back, and limbs after he was severely mauled by the wild bear on the streets. The man was attacked while taking a walk down the street.

The injured soldier, meanwhile sustained cuts to his chest and stomach, although he was recovering and his wounds were not life-threatening, the defense ministry announced. The bear later ran into a nearby forest, where it was shot by local hunters. An official at Sapporo city environmental department, Toshihiro Hamada, told the reporters that it shocked the officials and the town, who wondered where the bear had emerged from. Brown nears are often spotted in Hokkaido forests.