In what appeared to be a veiled attack on China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday underscored that all four QUAD nations are committed against any “unilateral change of status quo by force”, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. Following the in-person meeting between Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, USA President Joe Biden and Australia's newly-elected MP Anthony Albanese, the Japanese PM referred to the Russia-Ukraine war to underscore the importance of “free and open” Indo-Pacific, a longstanding aim of the QUAD leaders.

Japanese PM Kishida said, "Russian invasion of Ukraine, an incident that shook the very foundation of international order - with the participation of President Biden, PM Modi and PM Albanese, we have been able to send off a powerful message of commitment by the 4 leaders from Tokyo to the whole world."

“The four of us committed that unilateral change of status quo by force will never be allowed in any region, especially in the Indo Pacific and that a free & open Indo Pacific is ever more relevant today,” he added.

The leaders met for the leaders' summit in Tokyo, Japan amid a range of global crises including the Moscow-Kyiv war with the US, Japan and Australia already introducing sanctions against Moscow. While India has chosen to call for peace without taking any harsh measures against Russia, Kishida asserted that all four nations are uniting against any change in the Indo-Pacific region with the use of force.

China, which considers Taiwan as its own breakaway province, has repeatedly said that Beijing would force the island if it deviates from the mainland. Additionally, China’s Communist government has been very public with its condemnation of countries’ separate diplomatic ties with Taiwan while also growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is to note here that since Russia unleashed military aggression in Ukraine by calling it a “special military operation”, the conflict has sparked concerns that China might take similar measures to impose power over Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island.

Kishida avers 'what's happening in Ukraine should not happen in Indo-Pacific'

At the onset of the QUAD meeting, Kishida, who received his QUAD counterparts in Tokyo for the fourth leaders’ summit, averred on Tuesday that “We should not let what’s happening in Ukraine happen in Indo-Pacific”. Prime Minister Modi, US President Biden and Australia’s newly-elected PM Albanese are in Tokyo for the summit and were hosted by Kishida.

Addressing the press ahead of the summit, the Japanese PM said that the Indo-Pacific should avoid aggression similar to Russia’s. Kishida underscored, “Showing QUAD commitment to free, open Indo-Pacific important.” He also said, “We should listen carefully to voices of the countries in the ASEAN, South Asia as well as the Pacific Island countries, so as to further advance cooperation, conducive to solving urgent issues facing the vision (for Indo-Pacific Region)."

Kishida also noted, “Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter”.

(Image: AP)