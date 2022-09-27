Last Updated:

Japan Bids Farewell To Former PM Shinzo Abe With State Funeral In Tokyo

In tense Japan on Tuesday, September 27, an unusual and contentious official funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe started in Tokyo

At the former Japanese Prime minister's state burial on September 27, 2022, in Tokyo, Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe holds a cinerary urn containing the ashes

Shinzo Abe's remains are carried by color guards during the official burial on Tuesday at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

Guests attended former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, who served as the country's leader for the longest period of time.

At his official funeral on Tuesday, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's urn is placed above a wall of flowers.

At the official funeral of the deceased former Japanese Prime Minister, US Vice President Kamala Harris, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, and other officials attended the ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Budokan Hall in Tokyo to attend Shinzo Abe's official funeral.

Shinzo Abe's widow Akie Abe and other mourners stood with their heads bowed for a moment of silence during the official burial at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is seen to have arrived at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo to attend Shinzo Abe's official funeral.

At the official burial for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, held in Tokyo, members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force fired cannons at the Nippon Budokan grounds.

Japanese people gather to protest against the official funeral for Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo 

