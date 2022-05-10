Japan Boosting Defence Capabilities In East China Sea Amid Increasing Threats: Report

Amid growing tension between Taiwan and China, a media report claimed Japan is boosting its arm capabilities in the East China Sea. According to a report by Singapore Post, Japan has been gearing up for armed conflict as the probability of the Chinese government attempting an invasion of Taiwan has increased multiple folds. The report noted the chances of an attack on Taiwan have grown significantly ever since China's "closest ally"- Russia, attacked its neighbouring country, Ukraine, earlier in February this year.

It claimed the doubt over the Chinese government increased in the recent weeks after it signed the framework agreement on security cooperation with the Solomon Islands. As per Singapore Post, China lured the country in Oceania by promising investment and tourist visits. The agreement signed last month would allow China to build a military base around 2,000 km away from the country’s eastern border. China may use similar tactics to bring other island nations in the region such as Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Kiribati, and Taiwan allies the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Tuvalu to its side, according to the report.

The serious development caused grave concern among the West, Australia and New Zealand. Australia, which is almost 2,000 km from the Solomon Island, sent its Foreign Minister Marise Payne, where she met with Solomon Islands Development Planning and Aid Coordination Minister Jeremiah Manele. However, for Japan, if any armed conflict occurs with China, it has to join its alliance as it has signed several pacts with its allies including, the US, and Australia.

Japan’s relations with China are deteriorating over geopolitical tensions amid strong undercurrents of anti-China sentiments and security threats. People in Japan have already expressed their displeasure over China making claims on Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu Islands in Chinese). Japan’s worries have amplified after the bond between China and Russia became stronger in the wake of the Ukraine invasion."

Taiwan and China's ongoing tension

Taiwan had split from China during the civil war that brought Mao Zedong's Communist Party to power and established the People's Republic of China in 1949. While the Communist Party gained control of the Chinese mainland in 1949, the Kuomintang-ruled government of the erstwhile Republic of China set up its government in Taiwan (officially called the Republic of China). Although the regions have been governed separately for more than seven decades, the Communist Party continues to claim sovereignty over Taiwan. Beijing has, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory under the One China policy.

