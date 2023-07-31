Japan Braces For Typhoon Khanun As Powerful Storm Head Towards Okinawa And Amami

Japan is bracing for the impact of Typhoon Khanun, a large and powerful storm expected to approach the country's southwestern regions of Okinawa and Amami from Monday through Tuesday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings to residents in the affected areas as the typhoon moves across the sea south of Japan, heading north-northwest at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour as of 7 a.m. on Monday.

Typhoon Khanun, with a central atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals, is accompanied by winds of up to 144 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts reaching a staggering 198 kilometers per hour. According to a report from NHK, weather officials predict that the storm will continue to develop while changing its course westward and come closest to the regions of Okinawa and Amami through Tuesday.

#Khanun (#FalconPH) has continued to intensify into a category 4 #Typhoon over the last 12 hours, its eye temperature has now reached nearly 20°C. There is still some indication of a possible eyewall replacement cycle in the near future but I don't think its imminent. #tropicswx pic.twitter.com/HAtw4JDQF7 — Sausiuswx (@Sausius_wx) July 31, 2023

Typhoon #FalconPH #Khanun intensifies with wind speed near 215 km/h, air pressure 937 hectopascals (hPa) bringing with it heavy rain & strong winds. It is moving north northwestward over the Philippine Sea towards #Okinawa and Amami-Oshima Island in #Kagoshima Prefecture, #Japan. pic.twitter.com/EwD7aF4eiS — Jun Isidro (@junisidro) July 31, 2023

Tuesday will be the most crucial day

Already on Monday, winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour are expected to hit Okinawa, with Amami experiencing winds of up to 72 kilometers per hour. However, the situation is expected to worsen on Tuesday, with Okinawa likely facing winds of up to 144 kilometers per hour, and Amami bracing for winds up to 100 kilometers per hour.

In addition to strong winds, the typhoon is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the affected regions. The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts up to 100 millimeters of rain over 24 hours through Tuesday morning in Okinawa, and up to 150 millimeters in Amami. These conditions pose the risk of landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, swollen rivers, and high tides.

As Typhoon Khanun approaches, officials are urging residents to take necessary precautions and prepare for the potential impact of violent winds and heavy rainfall. The safety of residents remains a top priority, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to provide timely updates and support to those in affected regions.

The potential for destruction and disruption caused by Typhoon Khanun highlights the importance of preparedness and vigilance in the face of natural disasters. Authorities are working diligently to mitigate risks and ensure the safety of communities as the powerful storm continues its path toward Japan's southwestern regions.