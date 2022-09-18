Japan Braces For ‘very Dangerous’ Typhoon Nanmadol Expected To Make Landfall Today

Japan’s weather agency warned on Saturday that a "very dangerous typhoon" is headed towards the southern Kyushu island and will pose “unprecedented” risks causing widespread destruction. Typhoon Nanmadol was conjuring with fast gusts of winds up to a speed of 270 kilometres an hour. Japanese Weather services described Typhoon Nanmadol as a very “violent” storm and asked its two million residents to take shelter and exercise caution. The storm, as per the weather services will make landfall on Sunday in Kyushu’s southern Kagoshima Prefecture. It will then rush to the north and later will cause destruction near Japan’s main island.

“There are risks of unprecedented storms, high waves, storm surges, and record rainfall,” said head of Japan Meteorological Agency’s (JMA), Ryuta Kurora. “Maximum caution is required,” he said, urging people to evacuate early. “It’s a very dangerous typhoon.”

Credit: Japan embassy in US

Winds 'so fierce that some houses might collapse'

The winds, according to weather forecasts, will be so fierce that some houses might collapse, Kurora warned, adding that there are chances of severe flooding and landslides. Weather experts believe that the cause of the natural calamity may be climate breakdown, which will also impact the severity of storms. Japan activated “special warnings”, which are usually issued when JMA forecasts conditions are seen once in a few decades. Japan issued the evacuation “instruction” – level four on a five-level scale – to displace some 330,000 people in Kagoshima. The authorities ordered that people must move to shelters or alternative accommodations for safety.

Japanese embassy, in a statement issued an alert saying that Typhoon Nanmadol continues to track towards Okinawa Prefecture and the greater Kyushu. "After bringing drenching rains and high winds to the Kyushu area, Super Typhoon Nanmadol will turn east to bring heavy rains to the Kansai area before heading towards eastern Japan," the embassy warned asking citizens to run to safety. According to Japanese officials, the Special Typhoon Warning for Super Typhoon Nanmadol is the first time a special typhoon warning has been issued outside of the Okinawa area. News media indicates that Super Typhoon Nanmadol has the potential to become one of the largest storms to hit Japan in the last 70 years.