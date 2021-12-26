Japan Cancels More Than 100 Flights Due To Heavy Snowfall In The Country

Heavy snowstorms in Japan have affected the country's western and northwestern parts and also disrupted aviation travel as Japanese media reports that more than 100 flights have been cancelled in the country due to the snowstorms. As per the reports of Japanese broadcaster NHK, 69 All Nippon Airways flights, 35 Japan Airlines flights and two Peach Aviation flights were cancelled on Sunday.

Meteorological forecasters stated that 35 inches of snow had fallen in many parts of the country by Sunday morning. Airlines have cautioned that those figures could grow as further snow is predicted to fall on Monday and early Tuesday, according to Japan Times. Some locations had avalanche warnings issued. The meteorological agency projected up to 90 centimetres of snow in the Hokuriku region and 80 centimetres in the Chugoku region by 6 am on Monday.

Heavy snowfall will continue

Meteorological officials also predict that the heavy snowfall will continue as the cold front moves over the country. By Monday, the snowstorm will move toward the Honshu, which is the central part of the country, particularly in the Kansai region, according to ANI. The weather in the southern part of the country, Kyushu and Shikoku is likely to be similar.

The snowfall also had a huge impact on road and rail travel. Rail service has been suspended on sections of the Uetsu Mainline, which runs up the Sea of Japan coast through Niigata, Yamagata, and Akita prefectures. According to Japan Times, residents in locations where significant snowfall was expected were warned to avoid non-essential outings at noon on Sunday.

The entire world witnessed the cancellation of flights due to Omicron

The entire world witnessed the cancellation of flights on the Christmas weekend but for a different reason than Japan. Because of the growing concerns of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, thousands of flights were cancelled around the world during Christmas. Japan's borders have already been tightened to deal with the extremely contagious variant. Japanese Ministry of Health suggests that there were just a dozen cases of infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the community, out of a total of 231 cases of infection with the variant, the majority of which came from outside the country.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/ Pixabay