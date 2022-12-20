Japan Care Home Admits To Controversial Sterilising Practise For Mentally Ill Couples

A group of homes operated by Asunaro Social Welfare Service Corporation in Esashi, Hokkaido, northern Japan, has admitted that it did the sterilisation treatment on the residents suffering the mental disabilities.

The procedure was performed on people who admitted to getting married or living together with a partner at the facility, its operator admitted. The Japanese government on Monday said that it is planning to investigate the cases related to sterilisation as Tokyo has been under international scrutiny over its policies, according to Kyodo news. The government also started counter-efforts to improve the lives and societal participation of disabled people.

Sterilization occurred for more than 20 years

The sterilisation for mentally disabled couples happened for more than 20 years. As many as eight such couples had agreed to the treatment at their homes, and men were subjected to vasectomy. Women meanwhile were asked to wear a contraceptive ring. People who refused the treatment were asked to leave the facility. Those who refused to do the procedure were dismissed from their jobs. The Japanese government labelled the cases as a violation of reproductive rights. An official at the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, condemned the act, saying, "Human dignity should be protected regardless of whether or not they have a disability," adding that the facility's treatment "is inappropriate if it is true."

"Who will take responsibility when they become unable to raise children? We cannot guarantee the life of newborns," Hidetoshi Higuchi, who heads the corporation, meanwhile said in a statement to Kyodo News.

Japan also underwent a policy review by a UN committee. The latter urged that Japan must adequately address the issues related to people with disabilities, adding that such prolonged institutionalisation of those with intellectual disorders isn't legally acceptable.

UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities conducted its first assessment of the status of policies for those with disabilities in Japan in Geneva. Un issued the recommendation to revise laws as they were not legally binding. “It will be important for the government to squarely face up to the contents and work to bridge the gap between our society and the society that the convention seeks to bring about,” Jun Ishikawa, professor emeritus of disability studies at the University of Shizuoka, who served on the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at the time stressed in response to the emerging cases.