Japan, China In Diplomatic Spat Over Detention Of Japanese Diplomat In Beijing

A Japanese diplomat was reportedly detained by Chinese officials on Monday in the Chinese capital of Beijing, which prompted criticism in Japan. On Wednesday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry condemned the Chinese action and asked for an apology. The Foreign Ministry stated that the Japanese diplomat was detained while on duty and kept for many hours. The ministry also suggested that the diplomat was performing his legal duties and that his detention was a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which grants diplomats immunity from civil and criminal jurisdiction in the host country.

One of the Ministry officials said that the ambassador was freed later Monday and that there was no evidence that the ambassador had been physically assaulted while being questioned, according to AP News. Takeshi Mori, Japan's vice foreign minister called Yang Yu - who is China's charge d'affaires and interim ambassador - in Tokyo on Tuesday, seeking an apology, saying that the incident clearly violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which stipulates the inviolability of diplomats. Hideo Tarumi, Japan's ambassador to China, made a similar appeal to Wu Jianghao, who is China's Assistant Foreign Minister.

The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo declined to accept the objection

In the meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo declined to accept the objection, saying that the diplomat had been probed and questioned in accordance with the law after acting inappropriately, without going into further detail, according to AP News. It went on to say that Japan should follow China's rules and monitor the actions of its diplomats.

Chinese official Hua Chunying stated on Wednesday that China has lodged a serious complaint with Japan, requesting it to respect Chinese law, rigorously restrain its consulate workers in China and prevent such instances from occurring again, according to AP News.

Diplomat's actions in China were inconsistent

It was claimed by the Chinese side that the Japanese diplomat's actions in China were inconsistent with their capacity and that the appropriate Chinese ministries conducted investigations and interrogations in accordance with the law and regulation. There have been a number of such detentions in the past involving Japanese nationals for spying. In a similar case, 20-years-ago, a Japanese defence attaché was detained for several hours by Chinese authorities in 2002.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP