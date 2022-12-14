Japan Chooses Symbol That Represents 'war' As Kanji Character Of 2022; Read To Know Why

In an effort to keep old traditions alive, Japan has decided to choose a word that can perfectly describe the gloomy 2022. On Monday, Japan decided to pick its 2022 Kanji. The Kanji for “sen” which means “war” or “battle” won the poll conducted by Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation. According to the organisation, the people of Japan picked the word as it best described the current social mood of Japan.

The ruckus created by the Russia-Ukraine war and the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made 2022 a very turbulent year. The word can be used to describe the struggles the country is facing currently as the cost of living increases in the country the current birth rates in Japan are at an all-time low. According to Kyodo News, the selection made for the 28th annual poll run by the foundation was based on the votes made by the general public.

In the Monday broadcast, the Chief Buddhist priest of Kiyomizu temple, Seihan Mori, came onscreen and wrote the Chinese character, on a giant Japanese paper with a giant calligraphy brush. After making the announcement, Mori said, “I hope the war ends next year and people can live in peace”. As per Kyodo News, the last time the Chinese character “sen”(war) was chosen was in the year 2001, when the whole world was rattled by the horrors of 9/11.

What is Kanji?

Kanji is one of the three writing systems popular in Japan that incorporates Chinese characters. The characters can be considered as the written representation of ideas which have their origin in the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC). According to Bokksu.com, it was the Chinese who introduced Kanji in Japan, since Japanese was only limited to verbal communication at that time. The writing style was introduced as an effort to establish a common way to communicate.

Last year, the spirits of the people of Japan were at an all-time high, since the Kanji for “Kin” meaning gold or money was chosen as the term to describe 2021. The word was chosen to celebrate the 27 medals the country won in the Tokyo Olympics. In 2020, when the world was engulfed with the horrors of the deadly virus, i.e. COVID-19, the country chose the word “Mitsu” meaning dense and close as a word to describe the year.