Japan Claims North Korea's Missile Launch Displays Potential Ability To Reach US Mainland

The latest missile launch by North Korea could have reached the whole continental United States, said the defence minister of Japan on Friday. The alleged intercontinental ballistic missile, according to Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, travelled 1,000 kilometers at a maximum height of 6,000 kilometers, Associated Press reported. The weapon, he claimed, has a range surpassing 15,000 kilometers, depending on the weight of a payload to be attached to the missile, "in which case it could cover the entire mainland United States.” According to the minister, the missile was probably launched at a high angle given the height.

Notably, the Friday missile launch is considered to be the second big weapons test by North Korea this month, according to its neighbours. Furthermore, the alleged intercontinental ballistic missile landed close to Japanese territorial seas.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated while speaking from Bangkok that the missile, which is thought to be an ICBM, fell inside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Kishida told the media, “North Korea has repeatedly engaged in provocative actions at an unprecedented frequency, and I would like to reiterate strongly that these actions cannot be tolerated,” Japan Times reported. He even highlighted that Japan has denounced the recent missile fire.

The Prime Minister of Japan continued by saying that they will continue to make every effort to acquire data and monitor, cooperating closely with the US, and working trilaterally with the US and South Korea toward the total denuclearisation of North Korea.

The North Korean missile launch

According to the Tokyo Defense Ministry, the ICBM-class missile was shot eastward from close to North Korea's western coast at roughly 10:14 a.m. (local time) and is thought to have landed in seas about 210 kilometers west of Oshima, Hokkaido Prefecture, at around 11:20 a.m (local time). Notably, the EEZ of Japan stretches 370 kilometers (200 nautical miles) from its coast.

The launch was the most recent in a string of weapons tests that North Korea has carried out recently in retaliation for what it views as American hostility. According to some analysts, China and Russia's opposition to American efforts to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea is one reason why the North is able to conduct such a wave of nuclear tests.

According to experts, a North Korean ICBM fired on November 3 crashed into the water following a stage separation and did not complete its intended mission.

(Image: AP)