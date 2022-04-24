Japan: Coast Guard Confirms 10 People Killed After Tour Boat Kazu I Capsized

After a tour boat named Kazu I went missing off the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido yesterday, the Japanese Coast Guard confirmed that 10 people have lost lives in the incident. The boat contained 26 people including crew members and passengers - including two children. The Kazu I is thought to have been on a three-hour tour of the Shiretoko Peninsula, which is a UNESCO world heritage site, and people often travel there to see whales, sea lions and brown bears on the rocky shores.

The crew of the boat first reported water seeping into the vessel to the coast guard on Saturday afternoon. It was last heard two hours later, when it called its operating firm to report that it was keeling at a 30-degree angle, according to Kyodo news. Earlier, reports stated that other people were pulled out of the sea.

Patrol boats, police and military planes were dispatched

Authorities launched search operations for the passengers and crew of the Kazu I, deploying aircraft and patrol boats, including seven ships, three aeroplanes, and four coast guard helicopters after the boat ran into problems off the shore of the peninsula, which is known for its biodiversity and picturesque coastline.

All passengers were reportedly wearing life jackets. Those who have been rescued so far have been provided medical attention, with rescue workers moving at least one person on a stretcher from a helicopter to an ambulance, according to the national network NHK. The reports also suggest that the weather was poor on Saturday and the local fishing boats had supposedly decided to return to port by mid-morning due to strong waves in the area.

The Japanese coast guard has participated in a number of rescue efforts

The Kazu I came ashore in shallow water in June, stranding 21 passengers and two crew members. The boat was able to leave the shallows on its own and return to port, however, the captain was probed by authorities for endangering traffic through negligent business activity. The Japanese coast guard has participated in a number of search and rescue efforts throughout the archipelago, including the successful recovery of a 69-year-old man who had been floating in the open ocean for 22 hours off the coast of southwestern Kagoshima last November, according to CNA.

