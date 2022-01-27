As North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles in its sixth launch of the year into the sea of Japan on Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his concern stating that it is "very sad" and that the launches violated UN Security Council resolutions. He informed that Tokyo had raised a complaint with Pyongyang regarding this. He also stated that the administration is gathering information on the most recent missile launches, according to Kyodo News. It is to mention that North Korea is prohibited from launching ballistic missiles under UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions that impose sanctions on the country.

Meanwhile, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said that North Korea's significant development of nuclear and missile technologies in recent years cannot be overlooked and that Pyongyang's repeated firing of projectiles, including ballistic missiles, poses a serious challenge to the international community, reported Kyodo News.

North Korea has recently increased its testing activity

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said the weapons, which were presumably short-range, were launched from an eastern coastline area, but it did not immediately disclose how far they flew, according to AP News. North Korea has recently increased its testing activity in an apparent effort to put pressure on the Biden administration during the nuclear talks.

This launch comes prior to a closed-door UNSC meeting on North Korean concerns. This is the second such meeting in two weeks, following Pyongyang's tactical guided missile launch earlier this week, as per media reports. While the US is pushing for tougher penalties against North Korea, China and Russia are hesitant to agree. Beijing and Moscow have historically been friendly to Pyongyang.

'We would resume nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests': warns N Korea

Experts believe North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is attempting to put more pressure on Washington and Seoul to acknowledge its nuclear power in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. North Korea warned last week that it would resume nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, which were halted in 2018. The country's media stated on Jan. 20 that the previous day's major governing party meeting had determined that North Korea should take practical steps to more reliably and effectively build the physical strength to oppose the United States.

