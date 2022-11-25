Japan Considering Development Of Missiles With Ranges Up To 3,000 Km Amid Regional Tension

Amid rising tensions in the region, Japan government is considering the development of guided missiles with ranges of up to 3,000 kilometres and their subsequent deployment in various parts of the nation, Sputnik cited a Japanese newspaper report on Friday.

As per the report, Japan's Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles are currently the ones with a maximum range of about 100 kilometres. However, Tokyo is planning to modernise the missiles and increase their range to effectively strike targets 1,000 kilometres away or slightly more. The move is being considered as an effort to strengthen the country's defence capabilities. Furthermore, the Japanese government is also mulling the development of new hypersonic missiles with a range of 2,000-3,000 kilometres.

The latest development comes following the recent barrage of missile launches conducted by North Korea, some of which landed in Japan's regional waters. Tensions in the region have seen a significant rise. The US has been at odds with the Chinese government over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit. Meanwhile, North Korea has repeatedly cited US’ joint military drills in the region as a provocative measure. Meanwhile, nations like Taiwan, South Korea and Japan have been dependent on the United States to counter any potential military offensive by the adversaries.

Stage-wise deployment of the missiles

The subsequent deployment of the missiles will include three stages, according to a Mainichi report. The first stage will stipulate the deployment of modernised missiles with ranges of about 1,000 kilometres on Japan's Ryukyu Islands sometime around 2026.

Under the second stage, missiles with ranges of 2,000 kilometres are set to be deployed on Honshu Island. As per the reports, the area near Mount Fuji is a possible site for deployment. However, the timeframe for this stage of missile deployment was not specified in the report.

The third stage will include the deployment of missiles with 3,000 kilometres range on Japan's northernmost Hokkaido Island in the mid-2030s, the report revealed. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan said in early October that Tokyo would consider every option at its disposal to ensure the protection of Japan's citizens. He included the possibility of retaliatory strikes in his statement.

Meanwhile, Japan's competent defence authorities are required to provide three updated security documents by the end of 2022. These include Japan's National Security Strategy, the National Defense Program Guidelines, and the Medium-Term Defense Program.