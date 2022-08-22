Japan Considers Acquiring Over 1,000 Long-range Missiles To Counter Chinese Threat: Report

Amid growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region in the aftermath of China's massive military drills, the Japanese government is mulling to acquire more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles. According to media reports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida-led's government intends to deploy the missiles primarily from Kyushu to the Nansei island chain keeping the Taiwan scenario in the mind. Its objective is to mainly close the gap with China, which has deployed a significant number of ballistic missiles in the region, The Japan News reported citing sources.

According to reports, The Japanese government is planning to extend the Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missile's current range of more than 100 kilometres to around 1,000 kilometres. This will reportedly enable the missile to reach North Korea and China's coasts. The Japanese government also intends to reconfigure missiles so they can be fired from ships and fighter jets. Meanwhile, Japan is all set to deploy the modified ground-launched version of missiles by 2024, at least two years earlier than originally planned. Additionally, the government is also likely to encourage their usage in surface-to-surface strikes.

Japan to revise its National Security Strategy & other defence programmes

According to reports, the Japanese government is also expected to revise the National Security Strategy and other defence programmes by the end of this year. Further, the government is mulling enhancing the "counterattack capability" to attack hostile missile bases for the sake of self-defence. Meanwhile, the Japanese Defence Ministry stated that it will be required to enhance production at companies involved in missile development to ensure the swift supply of 1,000 missiles. The Defence Ministry also wants to allocate related expenses in its budget request for fiscal 2023 and seeks to set up a framework to assist capital investment by affiliated companies, The Japan News reported.

China possesses 1,900 land-based medium-range ballistic missiles: Report

It should be noted here that the Japanese government's decision to acquire more missiles comes as China has reportedly developed much more advanced missile attack capability than Japan and the United States. Earlier, Japan refrained from deploying long-range missiles capable of anti-surface operations because of its policy of not targeting the enemy bases. According to research by the US Defence Department and other sources, China has around 1,900 land-based medium-range ballistic missiles that can target Japan as well as about 300 medium-range cruise missiles.

Image: AP