Japan Court Says Not Allowing Same-sex Marriage Is 'unconstitutional'

In a landmark judgement, a Japan district court on March 16 has ruled that the country’s failure in recognising same-sex marriages is “unconstitutional”. Japan’s constitution defines marriage as one between “both sexes”. But, as per the BBC report, in a symbolic victory for the LGBTQ+ activists, the Sapporo court ruled that it denied the couples the equality guaranteed by the constitution. Japan is the only nation in the Group of Seven nations (G7) that includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The case was reportedly one of the several that was brought to the district courts in Japan by a group of same-sex couples who were seeking damages for the mental health suffering. However, the Sapporo court rejected the compensation claim of receiving one million yen per person for being denied equal rights as heterosexual couples but ruled that not allowing same-sex couples to marry was unconstitutional.

As per reports, one of the plaintiffs told the reporters outside the courthouse that the court issued ‘truly a good decision’. The definition of marriage in Japan constitution, which was put in place after World War II, says it is one of “mutual consent between both sexes.” The government has reportedly said that it means that same-sex marriage was not “foreseen” at the time.

The lawyers for the plaintiffs reportedly said that the phrasing was meant to prohibit forced marriages and that there was nothing in the constitution that categorically denies gay marriage. Even though the ruling by the district court in Sapporo is the first to give its verdict and it appears to have a significant impact on other courts, there are still many more to go.

Vatican Says It Cannot Bless Same-sex Unions

Meanwhile, the Vatican on Monday said that the Catholic Church would not bless same-sex unions, in a statement approved by Pope Francis after the pontiff said in October 2020 documentary that homosexual people “are children of God.” The latest lengthy statement by the Vatican threatens to worsen the rift between the church and most of the LGBTQ+ community. Further explaining the decision, the Holy See referred to homosexuality as a "choice”, suggested it ‘sinful’ and that “cannot be recognized as objectively ordered” to God’s plans. The combative stance is set to anger millions of gay and lesbian Catholics across the globe.

