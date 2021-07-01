Japan Court Upholds Death Sentence For Woman Who Murdered Husband & Two Lovers

The 74-year-old serial killer dubbed as ‘Black Widow’ would remain on death sentence as Japan’s Supreme court upheld the punishment given for the murder of three men including her husband and the attempted murder of a fourth. As per news agency ANI, Chisako Kakehi had received massive amounts of insurance money after poisoning her victims with cyanide and was sentenced to death in 2017 for the killings that she reportedly carried out between 2007 and 2013 in Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo.

The death sentence for Kakehi was upheld after her legal team had appealed arguing that she was suffering from dementia and is incapable of participating in a criminal trial. Reportedly, on Tuesday the Supreme Court finalised the decision after rejecting the appeal. Reportedly, judge Yuriko Miyazaki in the ruling said that the 74-year-old used a matchmaking agency to get familiar with elderly victims consecutively for her to target.

"She used the matchmaking agency to get acquainted with elderly victims one after another and poisoned them after making them trust her," said Judge Yuriko Miyazaki in the ruling, reported ANI citing another outlet. “It is a ruthless crime based on a planned and strong murderous intention.”

Miyazaki added that "even with due consideration given to the defendant's favourable circumstances, such as being old, the death penalty is unavoidable."

Chisako Kakehi was investigated in 2013

As per reports, Chisako Kakehi was started being investigated by the police after her husband died in 2013 in less than two months after the wedding. An autopsy report had revealed that cyanide was present in the victim’s stomach and blood. At least 11 months later, Kakehi was arrested. Traces of cyanide was also found in the stomach of her previous fiance who died in a motorcycle crash. Reportedly police would only say “many” of Kakehi’s previous partners had died in the past 20 years and were aged between 54 and 75. The judge has also said in 2017, that Kakehi was with the victims when they were poisoned and began the process of inheriting their assets immediately after the demise.

IMAGE: AP

