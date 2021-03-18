Japan Courts Lift Injunction On One Nuclear Plant, Impose No-restart Order On Another

Japan courts have delivered contradicting rulings on two separate nuclear reactors by overturning an injunction on one and imposing a no-restart order on another. The Wednesday (local time) rulings that further underlined the conflicting state of the nuclear industry in Japan, 10 years after the Fukushima disaster was both a win and a loss for the government’s efforts to revive the idled sector.

As per the Bloomberg report, the Hiroshima High Court overturned a decision barring the operation of Shikoku Electric Power Co.’s nuclear power plant and lifted a temporary injunction that prevented the Ikata No. 3 nuclear reactors from operating. However, a separate Japanese court on Thursday ordered a bar on operations at Tokai Dai Ni nuclear power plant in Ibaraki prefecture, reported NHK. The facility that is now ordered by the court to stay shut is operator by Japan Atomic Power and is also one of the oldest.

Shikoku’s shares rise 6.3%

As per Bloomberg, Shikoku’s shares rose 6.3% in Tokyo on March 18 which is also the most significant gan on a closing basis in an entire year. The facility was shut since December 2019 after a different judge at Hiroshima High court issued a temporary injunction on the plant siding with the plaintiffs who said the regulators failed to properly assess the risk posed by natural disasters such as earthquakes.

However, the court’s ruling on Shikoku’s is a major boost for the Japan Prime minister Yoshihide Suga’s government who has also vowed to make the Asian country carbon neutral by 2050. However, to meet the ambitious goal, Japan has an obligation to restart almost every nuclear reactor that it shuttered in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, reported the media outlet citing some members of a government advisory panel.

The Fukushima accident or Fukushima nuclear accident took place at ‘Number One’ plant in northern Japan in 2011 which was also the second-worst nuclear accident in the history of nuclear power generation. Operated by the Tokyo Electric and Power Company (TEPCO), officials reported that tsunami waves generated by the mainshock of the Japan earthquake on March 11, 2011, damaged the backup generators. As a result of the entire accident, radioactive material was not only released into the atmosphere but also into the water.

(Image credits: Shikoku Electric Power Group/Facebook)