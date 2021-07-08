Japan Declares State Of Emergency In Tokyo Ahead Of Olympics As COVID Cases Rise

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on July 8 made the decision to place Tokyo under the fourth state of emergency for the entire duration of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 to stem the drastic surge of COVID-19 cases. The Tokyo Olympics have been already postponed once last year due to the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus and are now set to take place from July 23. As per reports, Tokyo’s state of emergency will come into force from July 12 and will stay in place until August 22. The fourth such declaration in Tokyo would start 11 days before the Games are set to open and end only two days before the commencement of the Paralympics.

“Taking into consideration the effect of coronavirus variants and the need to prevent infections from spreading to the rest of the nation again, we need to strengthen our countermeasures,” Suga reportedly said. “Given the situation, we will issue a state of emergency for Tokyo.”

"We are hoping to keep people from moving around during the summer break and the Bon holidays until vaccinations move further along," ANI quoted Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the nation's COVID-19 response, as saying. As per the report citing a Japanese media outlet, the Suga-led government had initially planned to keep Tokyo under a quasi-state of emergency but had to change the decision owing to the uptick of coronavirus infections in the country.

Tokyo records highest cases since mid-May

The declaration of a state of emergency came after on July 7, the Tokyo metropolitan government had reported 920 new COVID-19 cases which also marked the highest number of cases since mid-May when the highest total was 1,010. Further, it announced 896 new cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach also arrived in Tokyo on Thursday. He is reportedly expected to hold a meeting with the concerned members of Japanese bodies to decide on a fresh policy for spectators of the games. Earlier the Tokyo Olympics organisers were reportedly indicating that the number of people allowed in the stadium would be reduced to 5,000 amid the risk of COVID-19.

IMAGE: AP