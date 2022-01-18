The Foreign and Defence Ministers of Japan and France will reportedly hold a discussion on security on Thursday, January 20 in a virtual manner. Addressing a press conference, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that France and Japan will boost their collaboration on security during the virtual 2+2 meeting, ANI cited Kyodo News' report. China's rise in the Indo-Pacific region could reportedly be the top agenda during the meeting.

Yoshimasa Hayashi highlighted that during the virtual meeting, he and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi will hold talks with their French counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Florence Parly. During the meeting, both countries will discuss different issues including regional affairs. Initially, the countries had planned to hold an in-person 2+2 meeting in Japan by the end of last year, however, the governments of the two countries decided to hold the virtual meeting due to the rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

France - Japan security talks on January 20

As per the ANI news report, as China has been increasing its territorial claims in the Indo-Pacific region, Japan has been bolstering its defence ties with European countries including the UK and Germany. The report further stated that France had released its Indo-Pacific strategy in 2018 to promote a 'stable and rules-based order', as per the ANI report. In 2021, France security personnel conducted joint exercises with Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the United States in Japan with the goal to defend remote islands. France intends to hold talks with Japan on defence cooperation that would enable in easing restrictions on transporting weapons and supplies of joint training and disaster relief operations.

Australia - Japan sign Reciprocal Access Agreement

Australia and Japan have signed a new pact to strengthen defence cooperation between their militaries. The 'Reciprocal Access Agreement' has been signed by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during a virtual summit on Thursday, 6 January. According to the Reciprocal Access Agreement, both the sides will establish arrangements for the Australian Defence Force and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to hold activities like joint exercises and disaster relief operations, according to the statement released by Australian government. With the new agreement, the two sides will further "interoperability and capability of the two countries’ forces." The two leaders agreed to bolster cooperation on economic security and strengthen cooperation on cyber and critical technology.

(Inputs from ANI)