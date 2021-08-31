Japan Defence Ministry Seeks 2.6% Hike In Budget Amid Growing Concerns Over China

In the wake of the growing assertiveness of China in the region, Japan’s Defence Ministry on August 31 asked for a 2.6% increase over this year’s record budget to enhance the nation’s military. Japanese Defence Ministry's budget sought 5.48 trillion yen ($49.86 billion) for the year starting April 1, 2022. If approved by the finance ministry and parliament later this year, as per The Associated Press, it would be a record high for the military after a nine-year consecutive increase.

Japan’s worry over China’s growing influence and military actions in the region is also escalating. Meanwhile, China and Taiwan’s relations are also deteriorating with Taipei’s increasing friendliness with the United States. All the concerns were specifically noted in this year’s defence report in Japan, adopted in July.

The report had stated that China’s enhanced military capabilities and the lack of clarity regarding the spending of the Communist government on its troops are a “matter of grave concern.” The report had also criticised China’s maritime activity in and around the waters claimed by Japan. Meanwhile, Japan has been stepping up the defence in the country’s southwestern regions and islands including Ishigaki Island.

In Ishigaki Island, Japan has installed a new military base with a land-to-sea missile defence system soon to be opened. The island also lies north of the uninhabited but Japan-claimed Senkaku Islands. The Senkaku Islands are also claimed by China and are called Diaoyu.

Chinese Ships Enter Japan's Territorial Waters

In the most recent intrusion by China’s authoritarian government, its two patrol ships entered Japan’s territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on August 28. As per ANI, initially, four ships in total were spotted in the area bordering waters claimed by Japan. Reportedly, then two of the ships entered the waters and even attempted to approach a Japanese fishing vessel. As per the report, the Saturday intrusion was also the 32nd time that Chinese vessels entered Japan’s territorial waters in 2021.

Even though Japan controls the Senkaku Islands, China and Taiwan continue to claim them. Senkaku Islands in Japan are termed Diaoyu Islands in China. As per international law and Japan’s history, it maintains the islands which are also an inherent part of its territory. However, facing harsh criticism, China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea. China’s claims have increased tensions in the region as the territorial disputes overlap with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

The Chinese government has also ramped up its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea especially in the last few months in response to Beijing's concerns over the increasing presence of the US military in the region amid escalating Sino-US tensions. Earlier, China raised concerns over the passage of a United States Navy warship and Coast Guard cutter through the waters between China and Taiwan.

IMAGE: AP