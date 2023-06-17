Japan Defines Sex Crimes Law, Raises Age Of Consent From 13 To 16

In a major overhaul of sex crime laws in Japan, the country has raised the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16 years. On Friday, Japanese lawmakers adopted the legislation and also clarified rape prosecution requirements, The Independent reported. The lawmakers also made upskirting and the release of images of genitalia without consent, a criminally punishable offence. The country’s age of consent has remained unchanged since the law was first enacted in 1907. The law is also considered the lowest among the developed nations.

According to the Independent, the legislation was first proposed by a Justice Ministry panel. The panel suggested the increase as part of the series of reforms to the sex crime laws. If we compare the age of consent among the Group of Seven nations, Japan’s age of consent is the lowest among the other developed countries. The reforms were triggered after the country witnessed several rape acquittals in 2019. The low age of consent caused massive outrage among the Japanese public which then went on to demand changes in the law.

Possession of exploitative images without consent banned

The changes enacted by the legislators on Friday made sexual intercourse with someone below the age of 16 considered “rape”. The Japanese administration specified eight scenarios of “consentless sex crimes,” a new term for forced sexual intercourse, including being assaulted under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fear, or intimidation. They also imposed a ban on the filming, distribution, and possession of sexually exploitative images that were taken without consent. Activists across the country considered it a welcome move. “The very fact that the age of consent was set at 13 created the societal mood that teenagers starting at 13 can be exploited sexually and be viewed sexually,” Hiroko Goto, a law professor and expert on sexual violence at Chiba University told Washington Post. “It has created a culture and mood where everyone assumes that teenagers have the ability to make decisions around sexual consent, and therefore people don’t question their sexual exploitation,” she added.