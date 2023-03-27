Russia's decision to station its nuclear arsenal in neighbouring Belarus has rung alarm bells for Japan, a country that has borne the brunt of devastating nuclear bombardments in the past. At a press conference, Hirokazu Matsuno, the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary, said that Tokyo sharply rebukes Moscow's escalatory move and calls for an end to hostilities in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"Being the only country that suffered from nuclear bombings, Japan resolutely rejects the nuclear threat emanating from Russia," he said, according to TASS. "Japan condemns [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin’s decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, since it would lead to a further escalation amid the continued aggression in Ukraine. We are calling on Russia and Belarus to stop any actions that may escalate tensions," he added.

Russia's nuclear weapon deployment plan is significant for Japan, which is the only country that has endured atomic bombings. On August 6, 1945, the city of Hiroshima was targetted by the United States in a nuclear bombing. Just three days later, Nagasaki came under attack as a catastrophic 6.4 kg nuclear bomb struck the city, ravaging it for the years to come.

Putin announces Russia's nuclear deployment plan

Moscow made its plans known on Saturday as Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for an interview. The leader announced that Russia would be stationing its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. He justified it by stating that Russia is merely following the footsteps of the US, which has its own arsenal stationed in Germany, Belgium, Italy, Turkey, and the Netherlands.

"We are doing what they have been doing for decades, stationing them in certain allied countries, preparing the launch platforms and training their crews. We are going to do the same thing," Putin said in an interview on state television that aired on the night of Saturday.