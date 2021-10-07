Japan: Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Jolts Tokyo, PM Urges People To Take Measures

On October 7, Thursday night (local time), a massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 jolted Chiba prefecture, Tokyo, but officials maintained there was no danger of a tsunami.

The quake was centred at a depth of 80 kilometres in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, according to the Meteorological Agency (48 miles). It caused buildings to tremble, but no damage or casualties were reported immediately. NHK public television showed a sign shaking dramatically from the ceiling of its headquarters, AP reported.

The "Shinkansen" super express trains into and out of Tokyo have been momentarily halted, according to NHK. Visuals from the busy downtown districts of Shibuya and Shinjuku showed automobiles driving and people walking on the streets as usual.

'Please take action to save your life'

Fumio Kishida, Japan's new Prime Minister, issued a tweet advising people to check the latest information and take measures to protect their lives. The caption of his tweet after being translated, read, "Please take action to save your life while checking the latest information."

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image