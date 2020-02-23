Japan Emperor Naruhito Talks About Wife's Illness; Says 'she Still Has Ups And Downs'

Emperor of Japan Naruhito has expressed his concerns over his wife Empress Masako's stress-related illness related to her royal duties. According to the media reports, emperor said that she still has 'ups and downs' and struggles hard to recover from her stress-induced illnesses. Empress Masako's health was fit enough to attend all of Emperor Naruhito's ceremonies when he was sworn in as emperor last year.

'Still on the path to recovery'

As per the reports, there were hopes that she had recovered from her illness as she attended a series of public events last year but Emperor Naruhito warned the empress was 'still on the path to recovery.' On his 60th birthday on February 23, he briefed the media that her condition has ups and downs and is extremely tired after a big event or any series of events.

He further said that he never wants to exert herself too much and continue to work what she can do. He described her as "a good consultant on both private and official matters".

The palace revealed that she had been undergoing treatment for stress-induced adjustment disorder in 2004, which has resulted in her in skipping some royal engagements. A public gathering to celebrate his first birthday as the emperor was called off amid the fear of deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. As per reports, Emperor Naruhito offered his sympathy to people infected by the new virus that emerged in China.

