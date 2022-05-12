Last Updated:

Japan-EU Summit: Kishida Says Russian Aggression On Ukraine Has 'shaken World Order'

At the 28th Japan-EU summit, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will represent the European Union

Japan-EU Summit

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, the Japan-EU Summit has started in Tokyo, Japan, with a grand ceremonial welcome and greetings at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office, which included an honour guard. At the 28th Japan-EU summit, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will represent the European Union (EU), while Japan PM Kishida is the country's representative.  

Further, the Russian assault on Ukraine and the heinous atrocities committed in the beleaguered nation are among the topics of discussion. Referring to that, Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida said during the summit, “Russia's aggression on Ukraine has shaken the world order. We have to respond to the threats to change the world order”.  

Apart from that, the leaders are going to discuss collaboration and agreement on sanctions against Russia, as well as enhancing security and defence cooperation, commerce, climate change, as well as the removal of visa restrictions, APTN reported.   

In addition to this, as per a report from European Council, in the Indo-Pacific area, Japan is the EU's closest strategic partner. In reaction to Russia's military aggression against war-torn Ukraine, the EU and Japan have demonstrated the strength of their common interests and the like-mindedness of their cooperation in defence of the rules-based global order and effective multilateralism. 

Leaders' remarks on the Japan-EU Summit

During the summit, European Commission President von der Leyen said, “Japan and EU have same values, same economic values and the same vision of the world. Our value is under threat today, so we want to strengthen our partnership. We need to help ourselves to face the challenges.” She later agreed that the eastern front is filled with difficulties and challenges. 

Von der Leyen also highlighted that they will build supply lines with their strategic partnership. She even pointed out that the ‘Global Gateway’ has been launched by the EU. 

Further, European Council President Charles Michel also stated at the 28th Japan-EU summit, “We must show our solidarity in the pacific. We have to boost our defence in the pacific. Our launch of the digital partnership will help in military areas.” Michel even said that he will visit Hiroshima tomorrow to pay respects to the deceased. 

This summit will give a chance to strengthen the EU-Japan dynamic partnership, as per a report from European Council. Leaders are scheduled to adopt a common declaration and start digital cooperation at the conclusion of the summit. It would be the EU's first digital partnership with a country, allowing the EU to access the vast potential of the sector to aid in the effective implementation of a digital transformation that promotes solidarity, prosperity, and sustainability. 

