Japan Expands Range Of Restricted Exports To Russia Including Aviation, Space Industry

The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Friday stated that Japan's government has widened its range of restricted exports to Russia, now including aviation, space industry, and drone components, in addition to other items, reported Russian news agency TASS.

Starting from April 7, the restrictions that were put in place due to the situation in Ukraine will take effect. The list of banned items will encompass balloons, gliders, unpowered aircraft along with their components, parachutes, aircraft brake gear, equipment intended for ground-based flight training, drones as well as their components, optical systems utilized for both underwater and aerial photography, compasses, and navigational equipment.

In addition to the items mentioned earlier, the Japanese government will also forbid the export of steel and aluminum products, boilers, generators, and optical fiber.

Furthermore, children's bicycles, toys, model toys, and puzzles will be added to the list of items that are prohibited for export to Russia.

The Japanese government's latest set of sanctions against Russia, which were authorised on February 28, encompassed the expansion of the banned items list. The package included various measures such as freezing assets of 48 Russian individuals, 73 entities, and Rosbank, where appropriate. Additionally, the sanctions introduced export restrictions on 21 entities, which included the Wagner private military company.

In tandem with imposing individual sanctions and restrictions on companies and entities, Tokyo frequently prohibits the export of particular items. At the time of the announcement, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry mentioned that the specifics regarding the export restrictions would be established later.

Currently, Japan's sanctions have impacted approximately 1,000 individuals and nearly 100 Russian organisations.

Japan to continue trade sanctions on Russia for another year

On Friday, Japan reaffirmed its position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict by deciding to maintain its sanctions against Moscow. Last year, Japan revoked Russia's "most-favored-nation" trade status, and this status will remain in effect for an additional year, according to Kyodo News, a Tokyo-based news agency.

As a punitive measure against Russia's military action in Ukraine in February of last year, Japan revoked some of the benefits that Russia had enjoyed, such as low tariffs and fewer trade barriers, for a year, starting from April 2022. In addition, Japan imposed sanctions on Russian politicians, including President Vladimir Putin, and some businesses.

According to Japan's Finance Ministry, about 10% of the imports from Russia, which totaled 1.97 trillion yen ($15 billion) in 2022, will continue to be subject to tariff increases.

Japan, an energy-deficient nation, has not applied any sanctions on crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and palladium imports.