Japan Extends State Of Emergency In Tokyo And 9 Other Cities Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Japan, on Tuesday, February 2, announced that it is extending the state of emergency in Tokyo and 9 other cities, due to a surge in the coronavirus cases. The announcement by Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas came amid growing uncertainty regarding the rollout of vaccines. Even though the number of cases in Tokyo have declined since January, the experts say hospitals remain flooded with serious cases and preventive measures need to be taken.

Recently, Japan reported a never seen before the third strain of coronavirus, leaving authorities flinching to stop its spread. The country is battling with the third wave of infections that has caused record numbers of people to fall seriously ill. The rapid spread of the deadly virus has added pressure on Suga to more quickly protect stretched medical services.

Situation critical in Japan

Japanese hospitals have already reported a shortage of ventilators and other equipment used to treat patients with severe symptoms. While speaking to Asahi Shimbun newspaper, Hideaki Oka, a professor of infectious disease at the Saitama Medical Centre near Tokyo, said that hospitals have already lost the ability to treat severe ill COVID-19 patients. He also warned that fatalities could rise sharply in the days ahead.

In another significant development, Japan will be producing 90 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. As per the reports by NikkeiAsia, the production will be undertaken by JCR Pharmaceuticals. AstraZeneca has commissioned the company in an earlier arrangement. This will help in ensuring that the country receives enough doses of the vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company has already received AstraZeneca's vector vaccine. It can be cultured in a JCR Pharmaceuticals facility and the company can increase supply without relying on imports. The vaccine manufactured by the company will be sent to the factories of Daiichi Sankyo and Meiji. They will fill it with vials and package it. Then finally the finished product will be shipped to hospitals.

