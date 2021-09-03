Japan Firm Asks Staff Not To Smoke During Work Hours Even While Working From Home

In a bid to protect the health of the employees, a Japan-based financial services company has urged its staff members not to smoke during working hours even while working from home. One of the leading brokerage companies, Nomura Holdings Inc, sent a notice to employees highlighting the new norms of the company that will come into force in October, said the company's spokesperson, Yoshitaka Otsu. According to a report published by Bloomberg, Nomura Holding will also shut down all smoking rooms inside the company's premises by the end of this year.

Japan-based company urges staff 'Not to smoke during work hours' even when WFH

The Japan-based brokerage company on Wednesday stated that the new rules, which will come into effect in October, will be based on mutual trust, and henceforth the law will not forcefully abide anyone to follow it and it will not include a punitive clause. According to the US-based website, Nomura is bringing the new rules to create a favourable working environment for all employees, prevent passive smoking, and promote the health of the employees. The company on Wednesday issued an official statement that stated, having a healthy environment is important for everyone so that everyone can perform well and demonstrate their potential.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Nomura is the latest company to act against smoking. As per media reports, 2 out of 10 people have admitted that their consumption of cigarettes has significantly increased due to work-from-home culture after the pandemic. The Japan-based company is aiming to reduce the smoking rate among employees, and as an initiative company has also provided financial assistance to many employees to quit smoking. According to a report published by the National Cancer Center Japan, the increase in consumption of smoking is particularly because there are no smoking restrictions at home compared to other workspaces. Earlier in 2018, another Japan-based food company named Calbee Inc prohibited smoking during office hours, considering the risks associated with smokers and their family members. Similarly, a food manufacturing company named Ajinomoto Co. instituted a no-smoking-while-working policy in 2019. However, these companies have no power to control or prevent employees who are currently working from home.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)