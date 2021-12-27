Japan: Five New Prefectures Remove Gender Field On Application Form In Public High Schools

The education boards of five prefectures of Japan have decided to remove the gender field in the application forms in public high schools in the fiscal year 2022. The latest five prefectures which removed the gender field for admissions for the year 2022 are Yamagata, Togichi, Gunma, Chiba, and Shizuoka, reported Kyodo News citing local education boards. With the new addition, the country now has 47 prefectures where the students are not required to reveal their gender while applying for admission in the public schools from next spring.

The decision will be effective in 47 prefectures of Japan except for its capital city Tokyo. The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education has not removed the gender field due to the establishment of a gender-based quota system for full time and general courses. The education board has taken the decision as the awareness about transgender and nonbinary individuals have witnessed an increase in the country, as per the Kyodo News report. Reportedly, the decision has been taken in order to avoid the psychological stress which might be faced by many transgender individuals while revealing their identification.

Students no longer need to mention gender in application forms

The local boards of education informed that the gender field was included in application forms of all public high schools for 2018 admissions. In 2019, Osaka and Fukuoka had removed the gender field and other regions of the country followed their footsteps and removed the gender field in the application form of public high schools. The five new prefectures, Yamagata, Togichi, Gunma, Chiba and Shizuoka have now decided to remove the gender field for applying in public high schools in 2022 and onwards.

The Tochigi Prefectural Board of Education mentioned that they have taken the decision as they “respected sexual diversity.” The Chiba Education Board informed that they removed the gender field as they did not find any issue that they may face with the decision in the future. Mameta Endo, a transgender man and a representative of the sexual minority support group "Nijiizu" told Kyodo News that removing the gender field in the application means that students need to not identify their gender while applying in the school and this would result in "eliminating gender discrimination."