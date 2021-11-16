Japan FM Says 'stable Relations' Between US And China Vital For International Community

On Tuesday, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that "stable relations" between Washington and Beijing are vital for the international community as a whole. His statement came after the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place. "For the whole international community, stable relations between the United States and China are critical. The Japanese government is keeping a careful eye on the growth of relations between the two countries," Hayashi was quoted as saying by the news agency Sputnik.

The summit between Biden and Jinping took place while relations between Beijing and Washington deteriorated on a number of fronts, including human rights, trade, and the escalating arms race. Biden said in a White House statement that he was unequivocal about the need to safeguard American workers and industries from unfair trade and economic practices by the People's Republic of China (PRC). Both leaders also emphasised the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific and communicated the intention of the US to respect its obligations in the region, according to the statement.

The President of the United States and his Chinese counterpart met for the first time since Biden took office. The US president also reaffirmed his country's adherence to the "one China" policy, as well as his opposition to unilateral moves to alter the status quo or jeopardise peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, reported ANI. Meanwhile, the United States and Japan have started talks to address the matters concerning excess capacity in the global steel and aluminium market, stated the Office of the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office on Saturday, November 13, reported Sputnik.

US, Japan launch talks to address bilateral concerns

Officials from the United States and Japan are expected to work together to find solutions to bilateral concerns such as steel and aluminium tariffs. According to USTR, the US and Japan have also stated their commitment to take constructive efforts to restore market-oriented conditions. According to the official announcement, US officials were concerned about China's participation in promoting trade-distorting non-market practices that endanger the steel and aluminium industries in the United States.

Image: AP