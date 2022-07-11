Japan: Fumio Kishida's Party LDP Wins Majority In Polls Held After Shinzo Abe's Death

In Japan, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)-Komeito coalition won 76 seats and retained its majority in the Upper House elections, according to local media. The elections were held just two days after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. While giving a speech in support of his re-election, Abe was shot and killed on July 8 in Nara, Japan.

The Japan Times reported that on the night of July 10, while holding a moment of silence for Abe, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other LDP officials appeared before the media dressed in black ties, dresses, and other mourning accessories. According to the media report, Kishida did not smile as he placed pink flowers next to the names of the successful candidates.

"Violence threatened the electoral process, the very foundation of our democracy. I was determined to go through with this election at all costs," Kishida stated at the press conference.

The report claims that because of his resounding victory, Kishida will have three years to advance his political agenda without having to run for office again. Kishida must now decide how to spend his political capital: on his signature "new capitalism" fiscal initiatives meant to redistribute wealth; on international relations and national security; or on inflation and other economic concerns, which rose to the top of voters' concerns prior to the election, according to The Japan Times.

Kishida vows to build on legacy of Abe

Kishida pledged to continue the work of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who pursued constitutional reform while also attempting to find a solution to the problem of Japanese nationals being kidnapped by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s, during the same press conference. Kishida also reaffirmed his intention to "dramatically bolster" Japan's defence within five years by intensifying discussion of the country's security policy this year.

The Japan Times reported that after serving in office for nine months and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic's omicron wave as well as its aftermath, Kishida's victory on July 10 is likely to signal a new beginning for his administration. In addition, the LDP leader stated that he is debating when to hold a Cabinet reshuffle after the election. According to media reports, he might execute it in September.

Image: AP