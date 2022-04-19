Japan Gives Green Light To Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Surging Daily Cases

As China has witnessed a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases, it has caused concerns in neighbouring Asian nations as Japan on Tuesday announced its decision to approve the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. According to AP, the Japanese Health Ministry officially approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to contain the possible massive spread of the virus. The move comes as the country observed symptoms of a resurgence of COVID-19 led by a subvariant of fast-spreading Omicron.

Notably, the ministry's clearance comes a day after an expert panel recommended that the first two doses and a booster be given with Novavax's vaccine, which was developed using technology similar to that used to combat diseases including the flu and Hepatitis B. Japanese Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto stated that Novavax's product provides a variety of available options and may appeal to individuals who are afraid to employ COVID-19 vaccinations like Pfizer's and Moderna's, which are built with modern technology, according to AP News.

Japan lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in March after cases witnessed downfall

As infections dropped last month, Japan lifted all COVID-19 curbs, however, experts saw signs of a resurgence of COVID cases in a number of Japanese prefectures. Novavax vaccination is planned to begin in late May. The government is attempting to expand enterprises and re-establish the pandemic-affected economy. It is pertinent to note that Japan is gradually loosening the border after its long-standing restrictions on non-resident foreign students, intellectuals and business people. However, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stated that inbound tourism will not be resumed anytime soon.

Notably, in Japan, booster shots administrations have been generally slow, with less than half of the population receiving booster doses, mostly from Pfizer and Moderna. Due to popular concern regarding reports of uncommon blood clots, a third vaccine, AstraZeneca, is rarely used, according to AP News. Approximately 80% of the elderly Japanese population has gotten three doses of the vaccine.

Japan recorded 24,164 new cases on Monday

Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said that Japan has decided to buy 150 million doses of the Novavax vaccine manufactured by the Maryland company which will assist stabilize the vaccine supply in the country. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Novavax's Japanese distributor is planning to produce 250 million doses locally every year. The health ministry in Japan recorded 24,164 new cases on Monday.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: Shutterstock/ AP