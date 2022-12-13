Japan Government Plans To Give People Extra Rs 48,000 To Have Babies To Boost Birth Rate

Japan is dealing with a major crisis of population shrinkage as the birth rates are deplorably low. According to AP News, the number of babies born in Japan this year was a record low. The situation becomes critical since the shrinking population is aging as well leading to a grave demographic crisis in the country. In light of the current crisis, the Japanese government is planning to introduce incentives to increase the birth rates. On Monday, Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato stated that he intends to give the people of Japan an extra 80,000 yen (Rs 48,000) in an endeavor to improve birth rates.

At present, new parents in Japan get around 420,000 yen (Rs 25, 2581) as a grant under the Childbirth and Childcare Lump-Sum grants, according to Japan Today. If the revised proposal gets approved, Japan will pay 500,000 yen (Rs 3,00,692) to improve the birth rate. Kato met with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week to discuss this proposal, which can be expected to go on the floor in 2023.

New parents in Japan struggle with high medical expenses. The average delivery cost in the country is around 473,000 yen (Rs 2,84,454). Hence half of the “Childbirth and Childcare” grant provided to Japan’s public medical insurance system will be spent on medical expenses. While the provision might provide some relief to the parents, people wonder if it will help to increase the birth rates in the long run or not.

Japan’s current crisis: Low birth rate and population shrinkage

Japan is the third largest economy in the world. However, the current decline in the birth rates and the aging population has become a matter of concern for the Japanese administration. It was the year 1997, when the Japanese birth rates were at their peak, the figures in the year peaked at 2.1 million. Since then, the birth rates have been in constant decline, According to AP, around 599,636 Japanese babies were born from January to September this year, which is 4.9% lower than last year's figures.

The low birth rate is also impacting the demography of Japan as the current population of the country is aging as well. As per worlddata.info, the average age in Japan is 48.6 years, and the figures might end up getting worse in the future. One of the major reasons for this crisis is the increase in living expenses in the country, with little to no raise in the wages of the employees in Japan. Young Japanese avers to get married and have children due to the increasing cost of living in the country. The heavy pace of living in the country has also induced stress among the young Japanese population, which is now leading to a decrease in fertility rates as well.