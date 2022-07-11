Japan Govt To Honour Slain Leader Shinzo Abe With Country's Highest Order Posthumously

The Japanese government on Monday, July 11, announced its decision to honour former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with the country's highest decoration -- the Collar of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum - posthumously. According to the Cabinet Office, Shinzo Abe will be the fourth former premier to receive the honour under the postwar Constitution, Kyodo News reported. Before him, former Prime Ministers Shigeru Yoshida, Eisaku Sato and Yasuhiro Nakasone were conferred with the same honour.

Notably, Emperor Meiji of Japan introduced the Grand Cordon of the Order in 1876. Later in 1888, the Collar of the Order was added to it. Unlike its European counterparts, Japan has the right to award it posthumously. The grand cordon is the highest honour that a Japanese national can receive in his/her lifetime. As of now, as many as 44 Japanese nationals have been awarded with the grand cordon, apart from the Imperial Family.

Abe's funeral to take place on July 12

According to Kyodo News, the funeral of the slain Japanese leader is expected to take place on Tuesday, July 12, in his hometown of Shimonoseki -- located in Yamaguchi prefecture. On July 8, a gunman opened fire on Abe from behind while he was delivering a campaign speech on a street in Japan's Nara prefecture. Following the incident, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. On Saturday, July 9, his body was brought to the capital city, Tokyo.

QUAD leaders hail Abe as a 'transformative leader.'

It is pertinent to mention here that several leaders across the world paid their condolences to Japan and to Abe's family following the tragic incident. Meanwhile, the QUAD leaders also expressed shock over the assassination of Japan's tallest leader. In a statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed Abe as a “transformative leader."

Image: AP