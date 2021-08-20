Japan Grants Official Refugee Status To Myanmar National Footballer Pyae Lyan Aung

After Myanmar national soccer goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung had applied for refugee status in Japan in the month of June, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan on Friday granted him the same, stating that he could face persecution if he returns to his home country. This will enable Aung to stay in Japan for the next five years. The development comes a few months after the footballer had demonstrated against the military coup in his country and then refused to return home. Speaking to media persons after receiving the status, Aung said that he is grateful to the Japanese government, Japanese people, and everyone who has supported him so far. He also added though the soccer skill level in Japan is high, he is open to playing for any team that signs him.

Aung feared for his life following his three-finger salute

On June 22, the 27-year-old goalkeeper had applied for refugee status and requested to switch his visa status. He had expressed fear for his life following his gesture of a three-finger salute, which is considered a sign against the military coup in Myanmar. Aung had done this during a recent World Cup qualifier in the city of Chiba near Tokyo on May 28. Following this incident, Aung requested to stay in Japan at Kansai airport on June 16, when his team was scheduled to depart. Later, the Japanese government had approved his six-month visa in July, also allowing him to work in the country for the given period.

Aung entered Japan in May with the Myanmar soccer team

It should be mentioned here that Aung entered Japan in May this year as a member of the Myanmar national soccer team with a visa for a short-term stay not exceeding 90 days. The Myanmar coup took place on February 1 when military general Min Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government in Myanmar and declared a year-long state of emergency. The emergency was later extended until August 2023. The incident had led to a massive and violent protest across the country, resulting in the death of around a thousand people. Notably, Aung San Suu Kyi had to bear the criticism for Myanmar's inaction in response to the genocide of the Rohingya people in the country by the military.

