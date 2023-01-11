Japan Has The World's Most Powerful Passport, Afghanistan At Last Spot; Check India's Rank

Henley Passport Index 2023 has been released by the London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners showing the most powerful passports of the world.

The global index has been formulated by analysing the data shared by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Henley & Partners said, "The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility."

The scoring on the index has been done in order to give a more informative and credible overview about the passport's power to the user.

The passports of the various countries have been scored on the total number of destinations a person can travel to without visa, it stated.

According to the scoring by Henley Passport Index, only six percent of the world's nations allow an individual to travel over 70% of the world economy.

Japan holds the top spot of most powerful passport

Japan topped the list of having world's most powerful passport which means its citizens can easily travel to 193 nations without a visa or can attain a visa on arrival in the destination country.

Singapore and South Korea shared the second position, allowing citizens to travel to as many as 192 countries.

India standing at 85th position

India is at 85th position of the world's most powerful passport in the index 2023 and its citizens get visa-free access to 59 locations of the world.

In the last few years, India was fluctuating from its position in the index. Earlier in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the country ranked at 82nd, 84th, 85th and 83rd position respectively.

Countries such as Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Macao, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kenya, Mauritius, Seychelles, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Iran and Qatar, could easily be accessed by Indian passport holders. Although, they would still need visa-on-arrival in a few countries.

Afghanistan ranks last in the index

Notably, Afghanistan's passport is the worst as per the index with the position at 109, and has the visa-free access to just 27 countries. The spot of second worst passport is given to Iraq with a visa free access to 29 nations and is at ranked at 108.

