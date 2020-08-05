Japan: Heatwave Kills 6, Nearly 3500 People Suffer Health Complications In One Week

While six people died, nearly 3,500 others suffered health complications due to extreme temperatures that engulfed Japan over the last week, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday, August 4.

According to the reports, the total number of people between July 27 to August 2 to have called an ambulance owing to heat-related health issues reached 3,426 as compared to 15,479 in the same period last year.

READ: Japan: Okinawa Imposes State Of Emergency As Coronavirus Cases Spike

36.6 percent affected

As per reports, the agency informed that the majority of people, about 36.6 percent, were affected when they were at home while 16.4 percent called the ambulance while they were at work. It further stated that the highest number of heat-related issues were reported in the second largest and third most populous Japanese city of Osaka.

READ: US Vows '100% Steadfast Commitment' To Japan With Chinese Incursions Into Sankaku Islands

Meanwhile, the United Nations and International Energy Agency have said that due to the rising temperatures all over the world, cooling mechanisms and technologies will be required to protect people from severe heatwaves. The UN body also added that it will help keep vaccines and food fresh. The climate-friendly cooling could help reduce 0.4°C of global warming by 2100, according to the reports.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and International Energy Agency (IEA) have emphasised that about 14 billion cooling appliances could be needed by 2050 all over the world as a result of global warming. Both the environment bodies added that countries must follow energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling as part of their post-pandemic recovery plans.

READ: Japan Records 1,579 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-day Spike

READ: Japan Funds Save Lithuania Museum On Diplomat Who Saved Jews

Image Credits: Representational ANI