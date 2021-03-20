Japan Hit By 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake; No Immediate Reports Of Damage

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Japan’s capital Tokyo on Saturday, March 20, according to the country’s meteorological agency. Media reports suggest that tsunami warnings were issued by the authorities in Miyagi Prefecture, where an earthquake of similar magnitude had struck last month. According to Japan Times, the recent earthquake may have triggered tsunami waves of up to 1 metre high. Tsunami warnings have now been lifted by the authorities.

According to Associated Press, the Prime Minister’s office has set up a crisis management centre to monitor the situation and provide assistance to prefectures and local administrations. Several towns and cities have opened emergency shelters to house evacuees. Just nine days ago, Japan marked the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

7,000 residents asked to evacuate

According to the report, nearly 7,000 residents in Watari town were asked to evacuate their homes after authorities issued tsunami warnings. Several towns in the prefecture have been hit by power outage, causing a black out since 6:30 pm local time. As per reports, the electricity is expected to return by 10:00 pm.

The earthquake prompted authorities to immediately check on the nuclear power plants across the country, including the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which suffered hugely during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami leading to the death of more than 18,000 people. According to reports, no damages in properties or lives have been reported so far.