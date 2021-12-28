Japan Holds Military Drills To Prepare For Takeover Of Senkaku Islands Amid Chinese Threat

The Japanese military conducted drills in November to prepare for a military takeover of the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are under Japanese control. According to Kyodo News, the exercises, which involved border guards and police forces, were held on an uninhabited island off the coast of Nagasaki Prefecture that resembled the Senkaku islands in terms of topography and other aspects.

Tokyo has expressed alarm in recent years over Beijing's activity in the region, particularly in relation to the disputed Senkaku Islands, also known in China as the Diaoyudao Islands. Japan is concerned that these areas may be seized by Chinese maritime police posing as civilian fishermen, Kyodonews reported citing the sources.

Actions were taken to expel foreign forces from Senkaku during the exercise, which included landings from helicopters and boats and involved roughly 400 personnel, so that the situation did not have time to evolve into a full-scale armed war. Both Japan and China have claimed the Senkaku Islands as part of their territorial claims. Japan claims control over the islands since 1895, whereas China cites to Japanese maps from 1783 and 1785 that show the islands as Chinese territory.

After WWII, the United States took possession of the Senkaku Islands, which were ultimately handed over to Japan in 1972. China's sovereignty claims over the islands, Japan argues, stem from the discovery of precious minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s. In 2012, the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from a private owner, escalating the territorial conflict.

Japan, China to begin operating defence hotline

In the midst of tensions over disputed islets in the East China Sea, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi announced on Monday that he and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe agreed to establish a hotline between their officials. After a videoconference with Wei, Kishi stated at a press conference that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are critical for Japan's security and that Tokyo will closely monitor developments there.

Wei told Kishi, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry, that China will vigorously defend its territorial sovereignty as well as maritime rights and interests in the Senkaku Islands dispute. According to the ministry, China and Japan should jointly manage and control risks while focusing on the overall state of bilateral relations and attempting to maintain stability in the East China Sea.

