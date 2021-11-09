Japan Hospital Used Toilet Water For Drinking & Hygiene Purposes For Nearly 30 Yrs: Report

A hospital in Japan used water meant for toilets as drinking water for nearly 30 years, since the hospital opened in 1993. Japan's Osaka University announced that tap water pipes in the Faculty of Medicine were connected incorrectly, which resulted in the water meant for toilet, being used for drinking, reported The Yomiuri Shimbun. Osaka University has started an investigation into the matter and Kazuhiko Nakatani, Director and Vice President of Osaka University has issued an apology for the same.

As per The Yomiuri Shimbun report, the well water was flowing to 120 faucets, which was used for drinking, washing hands and even gargling by the staff and the patients. The fault happened due to an error in connecting water pipes when the hospital was constructed in 1993. Reportedly, the well water was supposed to be used for the toilet flush, however, during construction, it was connected to another pipe which resulted in the water meant for toilets being used for drinking water. The problem had been there for a long time, however, no one noticed it in the hospital.

The problem of unsafe water was discovered during the inspection of the building for the construction of a new clinic. As per the report, the water was being inspected for colour, taste and odour every week, however, no issues were reported since April 2014. Osaka University has started an investigation into the matter and revealed that no health hazard has been confirmed. Kazuhiko Nakatani, Director and Vice President of Osaka University issued an apology for the matter at a press conference, as per the report. Kazuhiko Nakatani apologised that the hospital which provides advanced healthcare has caused this anxiety. As per the Yomiuri Shimbun report, there are around 105 buildings on the campus that use the simply treated well water. Reportedly, the hospital authorities have informed that they will check the piping in the building.

Image: Unsplash/Representative