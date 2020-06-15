Japan Would Ease Restrictions In Stages If It Decided To Do So: Foreign Minister

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on June 15 while speaking in the parliament said that the country hasn't decided to lift the travel ban that restricts entry of foreign nationals in order to block the spread of coronavirus. Motegi said that if the government decides on easing the curb in the future it would do so in stages. According to reports, Japan is considering lifting travel restrictions for business people who want to come in from countries such as Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and New Zealand.

Motegi in the parliament said that he is in touch with his counterparts in Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and New Zealand over lifting the ban for business purposes. Japan's economy is expected to shrink due to the slowdown triggered by coronavirus lockdown and the fear of recession in the country is looming large. The cabinet recently announced an annual contraction of the economy at 2.2% in January-March. Japan was under a state of emergency for the last two months, but it was mainly concentrated in the major cities, such as Tokyo and Osaka, where coronavirus had reached the community transmission stage.

COVID-19 in Japan

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Japan has recorded more than 17,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 927 people have lost their lives. The mortality and infection rates in Japan are comparatively lower than in other developed countries in the world. Japan has successfully managed to flatten its curve as the numbers have not risen dramatically in the past one week as in some of the other nations across the globe. Meanwhile, the world has registered over 7 million infections and more than 4,00,000 deaths.

