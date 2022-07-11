Japan: In Wake Of Ex-PM's Killing, Abe's LDP Flaunts Major Victory In Parliamentary Polls

In the wake of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his Liberal Democratic Party of which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a member and its coalition partners flaunted a major parliamentarian election victory on Sunday keeping its seats in the upper house intact. Japan's governing party and its junior coalition partner Komeito won 69 of the 83 seats out of the 125 contested during the elections, the Japanese state media NHK exit polls show.

The recent killing of Abe has helped the LDP party garner sympathy votes led by the sitting Prime Minister of Japan Kishida. The results of the elections are expected to be out on Monday in the upcoming week.

Abe's killing may have impacted results

LDP's senior figure and the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while he was delivering an election speech in the city of Nara. The electoral experts say that the incident may have impacted the results as the LDP party gained a two-thirds majority in the parliament needed to revise the constitution. Japanese leader had been pushing to revise the constitution in order to cement the military’s role, as envisioned by the slain Abe. Sunday's election victory would imply that Kishida will have enough seats to move ahead with the constitutional changes that were proposed by Tokyo's longest-serving prime minister who was recently shot dead.

“We will not give in to this terrorism or be scared by it,” Kei Sato, the candidate whom Shinzo Abe was rallying for, told WSJ.

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party under the leadership of Shinzo Abe came to power in the year 2012 and has since struck the record of winning all the national elections across the country. The upper house elections win will pave way for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic party to boost defence spending and revise the country's security strategy, including the capability to strike the enemy military bases first. Japan's US-drafted war-renouncing document which was adopted in 1947 prohibits the country from maintaining defence posture via land, sea and air and bars the island nation from establishing the full potential of its Self-Defense Forces.