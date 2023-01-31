Japan Increases Patrols Near Senkaku Islands As Chinese Vessels Enter Its Disputed Waters

The Japanese coast guard has reported that it had to warn off four Chinese coast guard ships that were trying to approach a Japanese-registered private ship and three fishing boats in the waters around the disputed islands in the East China Sea, as per a report by South China Morning Post. The islands are under Japanese control. The private ship was said to be rented for marine research purposes by a city government in Okinawa. This incident marks the second time this month that Chinese government ships have sailed near the disputed islands, causing tensions between the two countries. In response to the increasing presence of Chinese vessels in Japanese waters, Tokyo has announced plans to increase patrols around the islands.

On Monday, Chinese Coast Guard chased away five Japanese vessels from waters surrounding the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, the SCMP reported. According to Gan Yu, a spokesman for China's coastguard, the Japanese ships, including the research vessel Shinsei Maru, entered China's territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands "illegally". The Chinese Coast Guard claimed that they took necessary actions and carried out maritime rights protection and law enforcement in the area, which China considers its jurisdiction. Gan called on the Japanese side to stop any illegal activities in the area and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Senkaku Islands dispute

The Senkaku Islands dispute is a long-standing territorial dispute between Japan and China over a group of small, uninhabited islands located in the East China Sea. The islands are known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan and the Diaoyu Islands in China. The dispute revolves around the ownership of these islands and the potential resources that may be found in the surrounding waters, such as oil and natural gas deposits. Japan has controlled the islands since 1895, but after the discovery of potential resources in the 1970s, China began to assert its own claims to the islands.

The dispute has been a source of tensions between the two countries for several decades. Both Japan and China have taken steps to assert their control over the islands, including sending coast guard vessels to the area to monitor each other's activities. The dispute has also led to diplomatic tensions and has strained economic and political relations between the two countries. The Senkaku Islands dispute has broader implications for regional stability and the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region. The islands are located in a strategically important area, near major shipping lanes and close to important military bases. In recent years, the dispute has become increasingly militarised, with both Japan and China increasing their military presence in the region.