Japan Issues Emergency Alert & Asks Residents To Go Underground As North Korea Fires ICBM

Hours after North Korea added its barrage of recent weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, Japan issued an emergency alert and advised residents to seek shelter. Besides, the Japanese government halted its train services temporarily. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea has fired a missile which is presumably an Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It said the missiles were blasted from an area near its capital Pyongyang around 7:40 am and then fired two short-range missiles an hour later from the nearby city of Kacheon that flew toward its eastern waters.

Meanwhile, Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said one of the Korean missiles reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometres and travelled about 750 kilometres before his military lost track of the weapon. Initially, he said the suspected missile flew over its northern territory but later revised his assessment and said there were no overflies.

Subsequently, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida broadcast issued warning alerts for the residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata, and instructed them to go inside firm buildings or underground. However, no information on damage or injuries were reported until now. Kishida condemned the North’s launches and said officials were analysing the details of the weapons.

North Korea fires more than 20 missiles yesterday

It is worth mentioning that the major development between the two countries came early in the morning when North's Supreme leader Kim Jong-un fired a dozen missiles, at least one of them landing near the rivals' tense sea border. Kim, earlier on Thursday, said that Pyongyang fired missiles in response to the ongoing South Korean-US military drills.

He termed the military exercise a "rehearsal before the invasion". Also, earlier this week, it threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history”-- a rhetoric it has been repeating after every missile launch. Subsequently, South Korea sounded air raid sirens and suggested its residents move to underground shelters. However, after evaluating the threat, the military said it has lifted the warning.

North Korea's recent missile launches

In recent months, North has boosted its nuke capabilities, with several long-range weapons fired in the past few months. According to the news agency AP, it has test-fired about 60 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong-Un vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States. In April, it fired a newly-built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17. The intermediate-range missile reportedly has the potential of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific.