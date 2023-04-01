Japan Joins US, Europe To Ban Chinese Manufactured Semiconductor Chips & Equipment

Japan on Friday announced that it is restricting the overseas sale of Chinese semiconductor chip manufacturing equipment. The country declared that it is also tightening the exports of 23 types of advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies following the lead of allies United States, the EU, the Netherlands and others in curbing the export of key Chinese technologies. The new rule will take effect in July, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a briefing on March 31. All exports will now require approval from the Japanese trade ministry, he noted. The new restrictions on Chinese semiconductor exports were aimed at preventing the use of the equipment for the military, the Japanese minister iterated.

“We will fulfil our responsibilities in the international community as a technology-owning country and contribute to maintaining international peace and security,” Japan’s minister of economy, trade and industry, Yasutoshi Nishimura was reported as saying at a state press briefing.

Ban due to 'national security issue'

The US banned Beijing-based firms from buying semiconductor chips or chipmaking equipment from China as part of the restrictive measure in October last year citing the national security issue. The Netherlands also enacted similar restrictive measures on the sales of Chinese semiconductor technology. Biden administration argued that the Chinese chip manufacturing industry was rife with intellectual property theft, and unfair trade practices that impacted the American labour force in China. Latter “firmly opposed” such measures.

Biden administration, last year, passed the $54 billion CHIPS Act designed to get American companies to manufacture semiconductors domestically and boost US' competitive edge. In addition to strengthening the American manufacturing supply chain, the bill will "poise US workers, communities, and businesses to win the race for the 21st century", the White House noted in a statement.

Both US and China have indulged in the economic race to boost their own advanced technological sector undermining each others' economic interests. Chinese Foreign Ministry had slammed the US' restrictive measure, labelling it as "economic coercion and bullying." As Japan now follows US' lead, China "strongly criticised" the restrictions on tech exports. Mao Ning, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said at the briefing: “Weaponising economic, trade and technology issues to deliberately destabilize the global industry chain will only harm others and harm oneself." Japan meanwhile has two leading semiconductor chop makers namely Nikon (NINOY) and Tokyo Electron both of whom declined to make any official comments about ongoing situation.