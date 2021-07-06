Japan Landslides: UN Chief Saddened By Loss Of Lives, Praises Work Of Emergency Responders

Rescue operations continue at the Atami mudslide site in Japan after torrential rains triggered the landslide in the residential area. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was saddened by the loss of life and destruction caused by a mudslide in Japan, said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric on July 5. Stephane Dujarric in the statement said that Guterres extended his condolences to the families of victims, the government and the people of Japan.

"He extends his deep condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Japan. He commends the work of the emergency responders and wishes a speedy recovery to those who are injured", said Stephane Dujarric in a statement citing UN Secretary General.

UN Secretary-General commends work of emergency responders

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the work of rescue workers who have been working on the mudslide site. Guterres wished a speedy recovery to the people who are injured in the incident. The UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in the statement said that the United Nations stands in solidarity with the government of Japan and the people of Japan.

The landslide occurred on July 3 after days of heavy rain in Atami. Rescue workers have been searching for more than 20 people who might be trapped after the mudslide, which has killed at least four people, according to AP. Atami Mayor Sakae Saito said that 24 people were still untraceable on July 6 morning. Rescue workers in the Japanese resort town are looking through mud, toppled trees, and rocks to pull out any human life that might be are trapped under the puddle. As per reports from the Disaster Management, four people were found dead and 25 have been rescued, including three who were injured.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP