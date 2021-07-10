Japan Lashed With Heavy Rains, Orders To Evacuate 1.2 Lakh People A Week After Landslides

A week after a giant mudslide ripped through a Japanese resort town southwest of Tokyo killing at least nine people, a fresh warning regarding the evacuation of 1,20,000 residents have been issued on Saturday, NHK reported. The latest order comes following some southern states reporting heavy rainfall, creating a situation of havoc amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the weatherman has issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island. It is worth noting that early July, near the end of Japan’s rainy season, is often a time of deadly floods and mudslides.

"Please, keep a close watch on weather forecast updates and information about evacuation recommendations in order to avoid approaching dangerous areas and to be able to ensure your own safety fast," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

Japan witnessed one of the most horrific incidents last week

The mudslide early Saturday crashed down a mountainside into rows of houses following heavy rains that began several days ago. It tore through the Izusan neighbourhood, known for its hot springs, a shrine and shopping streets. The town has a registered population of 36,800 and is about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo. Bystanders, their gasps of horror audible, caught the scene on cell phone video.

Japan floods come amid COVID-19 pandemic and Tokyo Olympics

The disaster is an added challenge for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as authorities prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, starting in about two weeks. On the other hand, it is still struggling to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. It is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games. The upcoming emergency will be the fourth for Tokyo since the pandemic began and is a last-minute change of plan made late Wednesday after a meeting with experts who warned strongly against the government’s soft approach.

The main focus of the emergency is a request for bars, restaurants and karaoke parlours serving alcohol to close. A ban on serving alcohol is a key step to tone down Olympic-related festivities and keep people from drinking and partying. Tokyo residents are expected to face stay-home requests and watch the Games on TV from home. Tokyo is currently under less-stringent measures that focus on shortened hours for bars and restaurants but have proven less effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies)